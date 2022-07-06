Our national carrier would begin operations before 2023 – Aviation minister

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has assured that Nigeria would have a national carrier before 2023 as part of its plan to improve its airline services.

Nigeria Air is said to be the nation’s proposed national carrier which was unveiled at the Farnborough Air Show in the United Kingdom in July 2018.

Speaking during a two-day Africa Public Private Partnership Network (AP3N) Investment programme in Abuja, yesterday, Sirika said that the programme was organised by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission with the theme, “Financing Africa’s Infrastructure through Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The minister, represented by Mr Akin Olateru, the Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), disclosed that the Air Transport License had been issued.

“We have a team in place, the Air Transport License has been issued by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, and we are in the process of processing the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) which will lead to the start of the airline.

“When you are setting up an airline, there are five phases for the AOC process.

“You need to bring in airplanes when you are in phase three. So in phases one and two, you do not need to bring an airplane but you need to have identified them.

” But because people do not understand the process in aviation, they see it as another business. But aviation has its peculiarities and strict guidelines in everything we do.”

The panellist who discussed the topic.” he said.

According to him, transforming the Aviation Sector through Private Sector Participation underscored the need for funding from private investment in the sector to ensure efficiency.

On his part, the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Rabiu Yadudu said that funding was a critical function in the aviation sector for it to function optimally.

According to him, funding is the lifeblood, you can have all the technical skills but without funding, the sector cannot function.

” Equipment and facilities need to be replaced and maintained as and when due. If stakeholders do not have confidence in the sector, then we cannot function, and our workers will not work if they do not feel safe using the equipment.

” If you get the stakeholders’ confidence, you would get the right participation. PPP is the way to go not only in aviation but in all sectors,” he said.

Also, an aviator and Chief Executive Officer, 7Star Global Hanger, Isaac Balami said that there was the need to set up an Aviation Development Bank, given the key role the aviation industry played in the Nigerian economy and the African continent.

According to him, in terms of strategy, we must look inwards and believe in ourselves, and we must also consider local content.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

