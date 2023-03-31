Our members attacked during 2023 general election still in hospitals- Lagos APC

Barely two weeks after the 2023 general election ended, the dust raised by the March 18th governorship and House of Assembly polls in Lagos State may not settle fast as expected with the All Progressives Congress (APC) disclosing that many of its members were still on admission at different hospitals after suffering they were allegedly attacked by Labour Party (LP) members across the state.

The party said that contrary to claims by the LP supporters, its members were the victims of harassment, intimidation and attacks perpetrated against them while protecting their votes across the state.

Lagos APC, meanwhile, urged the public to disregard LP claims, saying it had earlier resolved to quietly treat its members but decided to make it public after the opposition gubernatorial candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, started making allegations and playing the victim card to change narratives.

The Lagos APC spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, stated this on Thursday during a joint press briefing held with the Commissioner or Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, held in Ikeja.

While denying the LP claims, Oladejo stressed that the allegations of threat and intimidation of voters were strategies the opposition party aimed to seek public sympathy as the abused.

He said: “How else do we explain the case of Omatseye Iseli popularly called Tee Mac, a Labour Party chieftain who went to a polling unit with wild dogs, boasted of his unlawful action, only to jump into the media space the following day to allege intimidation after it was glaring that his party lost woefully in the gubernatorial election.

“We also need to state that the false alarm that members of the APC perpetrated violence during the election cannot be substantiated. The party has loyalists, members and sympathizers in all nooks and crannies of the state. It has no reason to embrace violence. On the contrary, our members were mostly the victims of intimidation and violence. Many are still in hospitals where doctors are battling to save their lives”.

The APC spokesperson stated that inspite of the intimidation and attacks perpetrated against the ruling party, it won, a development that did not go down well with the opposition party.

He added that this was why Rhodes-Vivour and his supporters had been demanding cancellation of the governorship poll, so as to cover their inability to unseat the ruling party, APC.

Oladejo stated that only 130 polling units had issues from the over 13,000 voting points created by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the exercise.

“ It is on record that, there are 13,325 polling units in Lagos State and there were reports of disturbances in about 130 or one percent of all the polling units.

“I think that is too infinitesimal for anyone to rely upon to say that the election was not free and fair. In other words, under no circumstance can we say this has invalidated the credibility of the elections”.

It would be recalled that INEC had recently declared Babajide Sanwo-Olu, candidate of the APC, as the winner of the election.

Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos, polled 762,134 votes to win the election for a second term of four years.

The Labour Party (LP) came second with 312,329 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) trailed in third place with 62,449 votes.

In the build-up to the election, there were divisive statements made on and off social media — a situation that led to attacks on some voters during the election.

However, there have been claims that thugs who attacked voters during the election were sponsored by the APC.

