Our investigations on LASU isn’t to witch-hunt anyone- Visitation panel

The Visitation panel set up by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to investigate activities at the State’s University (LASU) has told the Vice-Chancellor and other staff of the varsity that their check on the institution was basically to access its challenges and proffer appropriate solutions.

It said that their desire was to set the tertiary institution on a move towards surpassing all achievements recorded over the years.

Addressing some members of the institution staff yesterday, the Chairman of the Panel, Rahmon Bello, assured that the visit was for the good of the college and ultimately, the university.

“We are delighted to be here as part of the objectives of the assignment given to us by the Governor to x-ray LASU from 2009 till date. Our assignment is not to witchhunt anybody.

“We will be able to look at your successes and challenges and how to resolve them to ensure that the institution gets to the desired point. You are the best College of Medicine in Nigeria today, and that is good.

“But maintaining that status is a big challenge and that is why we are here to ensure that”, the retired Professor of Chemical Engineering stated.

As gathered, the facilities tour of Lagos State University campuses by the Visitation Panel constituted to look into the affairs of the institution in the last 12 years.

Bello’s sentiments were echoed, earlier, when the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, gave her brief remarks.

She described the visit as a homecoming: “It’s my pleasure to come back home with the Visitation Panel. Our mission is to identify the challenges facing the College and determine how to solve them in order to make LASUCOM even greater than what it is.

“We want to be the best university in West Africa, and we can only achieve this by facing and solving our problems. I appreciate the Provost for the good job he is doing. We wouldn’t have become the best in Nigeria if not for the dedication of the current Provost and his predecessors.”

The tour, which started a few minutes past 10 am lasted about two hours with the Chairman of the Panel, Prof. Rahmon Ade Bello, leading members on a guided inspection of facilities on the campus.

A meeting with the members of LASUCOM Court of Governors, who incidentally were having their statutory meeting when the team arrived, opened the exercise. The co-incidence was described by the Chairperson of the Court, Dr. Juliana Lawson as “divine.”

The recently appointed Chairperson, Dr. Lawson, also thanked the Panel members for the visit promising to work with every stakeholder to ensure that the college goes from being the best in the country to being the numero uno in Africa.

Recall that the Panel toured the university’s main campus, Ojo, on Friday, 10th December, after which it met with various stakeholders on the campus the following Monday and Wednesday before embarking on the visit to Epe on Thursday.

