Our focus in 2025 is to stabilize prices, others- CBN Gov

As Nigerians await the National Assembly’s passage of the 2025 budget to have better knowledge of President Bola Tinubu’s administration focus for the year, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Olayemi Cardoso, has disclosed that the apex bank economic policies would be focusing on stabilizing price of goods across the country.

Cardoso added that the two other pillars the bank would concentrate on during the year were ensuring the country has a resilient financial system and strengthening the economy to aid inclusive growth.

MORE DETAILS SOON