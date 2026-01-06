Our e-registration will reform politics – Lagos APC

The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that its ongoing electronic membership registration exercise is a bold and unavoidable reform designed to strengthen internal democracy, improve transparency, and secure the party’s long-term electoral dominance.

The party said the e-registration initiative, which commenced yesterday and will run until the end of January, is a strategic response to the demands of modern democratic politics.

According to the Lagos APC, the exercise provides sufficient time for both existing and new members to be properly captured in a comprehensive digital database.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and made available to The Guild, Lagos APC publicity secretary, Seye Oladejo, described the exercise as neither optional nor cosmetic, but a decisive statement of intent by a political organisation determined to remain disciplined, progressive, and relevant in a rapidly evolving democratic environment.

“Political parties that shy away from reform inevitably decay,” the statement said, adding that the APC has deliberately chosen “order over chaos, structure over arbitrariness, and transparency over convenience.”

He noted that the e-registration will safeguard the integrity of its membership register by eliminating duplication, impersonation, and other irregularities that undermine cohesion and credibility. It stressed that every party member must be identifiable, verifiable, and properly accounted for in line with best democratic practices.

Oladejo further emphasized that the exercise creates a level playing field for all members, dismantling gate-keeping structures and reinforcing the principle that no individual or group owns the APC beyond its constitution and collective will.

The party’s spokesperson described the process as a clear signal that the party remains open and accommodating to the growing number of Nigerians joining its progressive platform.

Beyond administrative efficiency, the APC said the e-registration exercise is fundamental to credible congresses, transparent primaries, and legitimate leadership selection. It argued that a reliable digital register is the foundation of internal democracy and warned against any attempt to resist reforms that promote openness and accountability.

Oladejo highlighted the strategic value of the initiative in mobilising youths, professionals, and first-time political participants who value efficiency and clarity. By embracing technology, the APC said it is positioning itself as a forward-looking party aligned with the future of political organisation and engagement.

According to him, a data-driven membership system will enhance grassroots coordination, strengthen campaign planning, and ensure constant engagement with party members.

“A party that truly knows its members cannot be ambushed at the polls,” he added.

The Lagos APC expressed confidence that the outcome of the exercise would further consolidate its position as Nigeria’s most dominant political party, contrasting its verifiable structure and expanding membership with what it described as the “assumptions” of opposition parties.

The party urged all members and stakeholders to participate fully and promptly in the registration process, describing participation as a collective obligation essential to the party’s progressive ideals.

“The APC will continue to reform, expand, and lead,” the statement concluded. “The e-registration exercise is a clear declaration that our party will not be held hostage by inertia, fear, or retrogressive interests.”