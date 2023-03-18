Our democracy is now beyond tribe, religious sentiments- Tinubu

The wife of the President-elect and lawmaker representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, Oluremi Tinubu, has commended Lagosians for their improved turnout during Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state, describing their actions as an indicator that the country’s democracy has grown beyond tribe and religious activities.

Tinubu said that in spite of the wrong notions that had trailed the election, the people ignored the threat and trooped out to vote, saying this shows that the current democratic experience is now transcending to Nigerians voting for Nigerians.

She stated this on Saturday while commending Nigerians for coming out enmasse to perform their civic duty despite the wrong perception by some people during the presidential and national assembly elections in the state.

After casting her ballot at unit 034 near Police Barracks, Falomo in Ikoyi, Tinubu said the nation’s democracy had grown beyond tribe, religion, and any other sentiments, saying this is good for our democracy.

The female lawmaker believes that the people have learnt much-needed lessons from the outcome of the Presidential and National Assembly polls held across the country.

According to her, the way forward is for Nigerians to learn how to live together as one irrespective of their state origin in the country.

On the concern raised in the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) during the February 25th poll, Oluremi Tinubu said that the country is yet to get it right in terms of the use of technology.

She noted that the country will witness enormous progress in the electoral process when the electricity supply becomes stable across the country.

The wife of the President-elect noted that her desire was to leave an exemplary legacy for the nation.

