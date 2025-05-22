Our coalition will unseat Tinubu, end APC– El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai on Wednesday disclosed that the opposition coalition he is currently involved in would ensure President Bola Tinubu is removed in 2027 and end the All Progressives Congress (APC) dominance in Nigeria.

El-Rufai further revealed that President Tinubu will be removed, however, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy will be retained in the next government.

The former governor and chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) said Bosun Tijani is doing good work and therefore should be retained.

He made this disclosure at the Arewa TechFest in Katsina on Wednesday, further speaking about the coalition, the SDP chieftain said the opposition will send Tinubu back to Lagos State in 2027.

El-Rufai also revealed that a “very important meeting” took place between him, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and other opposition stakeholders.

El-Rufai said: “Yesterday at 8 PM, there was a very important meeting of the coalition we’re putting together to ensure that President Tinubu goes back to Lagos.