Our Chinese employers sexually abused us in CAR- Nigerian miners

It was an emotionally laden moment for the rescued 12 Nigerian trapped workers in Central African Republic as they narrated how their Chinese employers sexually abused all of them while working for the Miners there just as succour came with their rescue by the Federal government .

The 12 stranded Nigerian men whose video went viral some three weeks ago finally arrived Nigeria and paid a visit to the NIDCOM office.

They were received by Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/ CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) in Abuja yesterday as well as management staff.

The leader of the rescued workers, Igorigo Freeborn said it is important for the world to know that despite owing them 11 months salaries, “we were homosexually abused by our Chinese employers in CAR.

“I am not ashamed to say it. I want other people to learn from it. We were treated badly there but thank God for sparing our lives to tell the stories today.

“I am one of those people who usually abuse Nigeria and I don’t think anything good can come out of the country but we were all so happy to receive help and succour from Nigeria.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the CAR Ambassador in Bangui, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) ,NEMA, Immigration Service and other government agencies for coming to our rescue almost immediately”, he said.

Freeborn said they had suffered a lot in the past 20 months that they left Nigeria and pleaded with the government to help them redress the injustices meted out to them by their employers.

He recalled how they were left stranded in the forest after work without payment leaving them starving in a harsh and unsafe living conditions. With support from the Presidency Ministry of Foreign Affairs ,NIDCOM, and the Nigerian mission, they were relocated to Bangui, provided with medical care, and eventually brought safely back home.

Welcoming back the returnees to Nigeria, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, assured them that justice will be served as the Commission in conjunction with relevant government agencies would take up the matter on their behalf.

The NIDCOM boss condemned the acts as inhumane and assured that the matter would be pursued to ensure justice is served in line with the citizen diplomacy of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

She counselled them to be of good behaviour and partner with the Commission in its advocacy on irregular migration and its consequences.

NIDCOM through Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa gave some cash support to all the returnees to enable them settle down while expecting their unpaid salaries.

She also called on well meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to assist the Nigerians to settle down back in the country.

A cash donation from Perchstone and Greys, presented by Mr. Toyin Adenugba on behalf of Dr. Tolu Aderemi, Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the JAALS Foundation, were given to all the 12 returnees.

Adenugba explained that the support was a demonstration of belief in the evacuees’ potential, meant to serve as a seed for rebuilding their lives, supporting their families, and creating new opportunities at home.

Other rescued workers are Rotimi Kupoluyi, Ajosi Julius, Odeh Collins, Anifowoshe Yekini, Akubo Oluwaseun and Olayemi Peter Adewale.

Others were Stephen Abel Otkli, Samuel Ojochenemi, Alih Joel Muhammed, Unekwu Bala and Yusuf Bameyi.