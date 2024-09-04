Our blue rail line moved 2M passengers in 1year- Lagos Govt.

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that it mass transit blue line rail has moved about two million passengers within the first year of operation in the state.

It noted that the daily trip for the Blue Line rail which connects Lagosians from Marina to Mile 2 has been increased from 54 to 72 to reduce travel time in the state.

The Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Abimbola Akinajo, disclosed this yesterday while celebrating the first year of the rail service in the state.

Akinajo said the State Government was thrilled with the safety trajectory of the rail line, saying, “we have been able to activate the vision of Mr. Governor for intermodal integrated transport.

“On this momentous occasion, we reflect on the significant impact this transformative project has had on Lagos and its residents,” Engr. Akinajo added.

As gathered, the two million commuters, includes white-collar workers, entrepreneurs, students, and tourists, who have embraced the rail system, contributing to the growth of the state’s economy.

According to her, over the past year, the Blue Line has served an impressive two million passengers without significant disruptions.

“In August 2024, we increased the daily frequency of trips from 54 to 72, reducing travel time between Marina and Mile 2 from about 30 to 18 minutes.”

“As we look ahead, LAMATA remains dedicated to expanding our rail network and improving the overall transportation experience in Lagos. We are grateful for the continued support of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, our partners, and the people of Lagos,” Akinajo added.

The Blue Line infrastructure completion was commissioned by former President Muhammadu Buhari on 23 January 2023.

It went through a time of testing before passenger operations were flagged off by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on 4th September 2023.

The Blue Line, which is powered by electricity, is the first of its kind in the West African sub-region.

