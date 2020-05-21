Our ban on churches, mosques still intact – Oyo Govt

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Oyo State Government has refuted claims that the government had lifted the ban on social and religious gatherings, including churches and mosques in the state, saying reports stating otherwise are false.

It explained that the statement in circulation alleging that the government had lifted the ban was farther from the truth and does not emanate from the state government.

The State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said contrary to reports in some sections of the media attributed to a statement signed by one faceless Adeniran Adenuga, who addressed himself as the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor, the ban on social and religious gathering still remain intact.

Makinde, through a statement his Special Adviser on Media, Jide Ajani, released to newsmen on Thursday, urged religious houses to disregard the fake reports and continue to obey the existing restriction order.

According to him, the purveyor of the fake news is only seeking to bring his administration to disrepute by churning unauthorized statements that are being attributed to his office, while urging the public to disregard the statement in its entirety.

“There is a fake press statement presently in circulation, referencing some Executive Orders allegedly issued by the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde. The individual who signed the statement is one Adeniran Adenuga, who assumed the title of ‘Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor.

“This fake news is not from Governor Makinde’s Media Office and the so-called Executive Orders are false in all materials particularly. Being a member of the Oyo State Covid-19 Task Force, I can confirm that no such decisions have been taken.

“Therefore, as of today, there is no lifting of the ban on public gatherings – including churches and mosques. Please, treat the statement as fake news and another handiwork of enemies of the state.

“Prior to this latest evil scheme, the Oyo State Covid-19 Task Force’s daily update flyer had been cloned and used to post incorrect data. On another occasion, they had posted pictures on social media depicting the outbreak of violence in Oyo State when the Park Management System was kickstarted,” the statement read.