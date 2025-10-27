Ouattara wins Ivory Coast presidential election for 4th term

Ivory Coast President, Alassane Quattara, has been declared winner of the 2025 presidential election to record his fourth term in office.

Quattara pulled a groundbreaking 89.77 percent of votes in the October 25th held election which had over nine million voters registered, recording massive numbers in the country’s regions of the country, especially the north.

Entrepreneur, Jean-Louis Billon, came second with a lackluster 3.09 percent, aiding a crushing win for Allasane, similarly to the 2020 election where the incumbent president won 94 percent of votes.

Declaring the winner on Monday, the Electoral Commission president, Ibrahime Coulibaly, who said that 50 percent of the registered electorate performed their franchise, urged the citizens to desist from acts which could jeopardize peace and tranquility following the declaration.