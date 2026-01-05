Otu swears in new Cross Rivers LG chairman

The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has swore in Odama Egbung as the substantive Chairman of Bekwarra Local Government Area.

Otu, meanwhile, urged the newly sworn-in chairman to prioritize community development and align with the state government’s vision.

The swearing-in ceremony, held on Monday at the Government House, Calabar, marked the formal resolution of the leadership crisis in the council and set the tone for governance at the grassroots in the New Year.

Otu described local government as the tier of government closest to the people, noting that its effectiveness remained critical to inclusive development and service delivery.

He said the All Progressives Congress places high premium on functional local councils because of their direct impact on communities, families and livelihoods.

Commending party leaders and stakeholders in Bekwarra for ensuring a peaceful transition, the governor said their maturity and restraint helped to preserve stability in the area.

“Position is not given for you to exert power or become an emperor. It is given to serve the people,” Otu said.

He stressed that leadership was a call to responsibility, compassion and accountability, particularly to the most vulnerable members of society.

The governor expressed confidence in Odama’s capacity to deliver, citing his performance while acting in the role and describing him as a product of due process with a firm understanding of grassroots governance.

Otu further disclosed that Bekwarra remained a strategic component of his administration’s economic vision for Northern Cross River, assuring that ongoing and planned initiatives would drive growth and shared prosperity in the area.

Responding, Odama thanked God for the opportunity to serve and pledged to administer the council with diligence, transparency and strict adherence to laid-down rules.

He urged residents of Bekwarra to embrace unity and collective effort, describing leadership as service and promising to prioritise the welfare of the people.