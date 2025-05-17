Otu promises amazing cultural display during 2025 Calabar Carnival

The Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has assured Nigerians and the international community of a breathtaking cultural spectacle during the 2025 edition of Carnival Calabar, Africa’s biggest street party.

Otu promised that the 20th anniversary edition of the iconic cultural fiesta would offer an unforgettable experience that pays homage to Cross River’s rich heritage and creative spirit.

Speaking at the official unveiling of this year’s carnival theme, “Traces of Time,” held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on Thursday night, Otu noted that carnival will reflect the state’s rich cultural heritage.

“This year, we are not just celebrating a carnival; we are celebrating two decades of cultural resilience, community spirit, and the soul of our people.

“Expect a truly amazing display of color, rhythm, and heritage that will reflect who we are and what we aspire to become.”

The high-profile unveiling ceremony was attended by former governors Donald Duke and Liyel Imoke, leaders of the seven carnival bands, tourism experts, diplomats, and other dignitaries, including All Progressive Congress National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje. The event also featured the cutting of the 20th anniversary cake, symbolizing the historic milestone of the carnival, which was first launched in 2005.

Governor Otu paid glowing tribute to the founding visionaries of the festival Duke, Imoke, and former Governor Prof. Ben Ayade for building and sustaining what has become a cultural cornerstone of Nigeria’s tourism calendar.

Describing Carnival Calabar as “a bold expression of our collective dreams, cultural heritage, and economic ingenuity,” Otu highlighted several innovations under his administration, including the reintroduction of the Junior Carnival, Night of Kings and Queens, Ikom and Ogoja carnivals, all of which aim to expand participation and deepen cultural appreciation across the state.

He also saluted the unsung heroes behind the carnival’s success the dancers, designers, band leaders, tailors, caterers, and sanitation workerswhom he described as “the true custodians of Cross River’s cultural pride.”

Earlier in his remarks, Gabe Onah, Chairman of the Cross River State Carnival Commission, recalled how the event transformed a 12-kilometer stretch in Calabar into the world’s longest carnival route.

He emphasized its evolution from mere spectacle to a sustainable economic platform with global partners like AfriExim Bank and Deloitte now onboard.

Tourism expert Ikechi Ukoh hailed the carnival as “a rare African tourism product” and noted that Calabar remains one of the few Nigerian cities with a positive global image.

UN Resident Representative, Elsie Atafuwa, praised Carnival Calabar as a model for cultural diplomacy and a platform aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). She called for stronger partnerships to leverage the event for youth empowerment and global cultural exchange.

Also speaking, Obi Asika, Executive Secretary of the National Council for Arts and Culture, underscored the carnival’s contribution to the growth of Afrobeats and pledged continued federal support. Aisha Adamu, Director-General of the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization, affirmed efforts to extend the carnival’s influence to the Caribbean and broader African diaspora.

The grand celebration will take place in December in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State