Otu denies gifting SUVs to Cross River APC chairmen

The Cross River State Government has denied claims that Governor Bassey Otu plans to distribute Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to newly elected chapter chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the state’s 18 local government areas.

The government described the allegation, which circulated on a Calabar-based blog, as false and urged the public to disregard it.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Linus Obogo, said the report suggesting a vehicle empowerment scheme for party chairmen was “entirely unfounded.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, His Excellency is neither contemplating nor considering any vehicle empowerment initiative for the new APC chapter chairmen. The claim is entirely spurious and belongs squarely in the realm of conjectural fiction,” Obogo said, describing the publication as a “hallucinatory tale lacking both factual foundation and official sanction.”

He stressed that the governor’s focus remains on policies benefiting the wider population rather than partisan interests.

Obogo also disclosed that the government is preparing a broad employment initiative aimed at creating opportunities for residents, irrespective of political affiliation.

The programme, currently being finalised, will provide jobs for Cross Riverians from different backgrounds, reflecting the administration’s inclusive governance approach.

The governor’s aide reiterated that Otu’s administration is committed to serving all citizens of Cross River State, ensuring governance transcends political and sectional lines.