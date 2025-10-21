Otti still in LP, not joining APC – Abia Govt.

Following rumours that Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has joined his South-East counterpart, Peter Mbah, in defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections, the state government has debunked claims that he has left the Labour Party.

The government affirmed that Governor Otti and his cabinet maintain unwavering allegiance to the LP, the political platform that secured his mandate in the 2023 gubernatorial election.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, the government described the rumour as fabricated by political propagandists unsettled by the governor’s impressive performance and rising popularity across party lines.

The government explained that the false report was circulated on social media and some online platforms by individuals seeking to distract the public and sow confusion in the state.

According to the Commissioner, Otti remains a proud and committed member of the Labour Party, the platform under which he was overwhelmingly elected by the people of Abia State.

He reiterated that the governor’s focus remains on rebuilding the state, promoting accountability, and delivering the dividends of democracy to all citizens.

Kanu recalled that just last week, during the October edition of the interactive programme “Governor Alex Otti Speaks to Abians”, the governor reaffirmed his commitment to service and transformation, stressing that leadership is about impact, not political convenience.

He further stated that the Otti-led administration is pursuing a clear vision anchored on transparency, fiscal discipline, infrastructure renewal, economic growth, youth empowerment, and the restoration of public confidence in governance—values that align with the ideals of the Labour Party.

The Commissioner urged the public to disregard the fake report, describing it as cheap propaganda aimed at distracting attention from the administration’s ongoing developmental strides.

He assured Abians that Governor Otti remains resolute in his mission to build a new Abia founded on truth, justice, and equity under the Labour Party.