Otti raises Abia corps members’ allowance to N50,000

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has approved an increase in monthly allowances for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in the state, raising payments from ₦4,000 to ₦50,000.

Under the new structure, all corps members in Abia will receive a ₦20,000 base allowance, with an additional ₦10,000 for those in state government establishments, and ₦30,000 extra for medical and teaching corps members.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Njoku Ukoha, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, noting that the increment complements the Federal Government’s new ₦77,000 NYSC allowance.

“In addition to the Federal Government’s increased monthly NYSC allowance of ₦77,000, all corps members serving in Abia State will now earn a base monthly allowance of ₦20,000, while those serving within state government establishments, and specifically teaching and medical personnel, will earn an additional discriminatory allowance of ₦10,000 and ₦30,000 respectively,” the statement read.

According to Ukoha, the new payment structure reflects Governor Otti’s commitment to youth empowerment and workforce development, especially in critical sectors such as education and health. He said the increment aims to attract and retain skilled young Nigerians to support the state’s service delivery and bridge the human capacity gap caused by years of neglect.

“This marks the first major adjustment after 27 years, reflecting Governor Otti’s determination to make service rewarding and dignifying for corps members,” he added.

Ukoha also noted that the Otti administration has consistently supported corps members by renovating the NYSC Orientation Camp in Bende Local Government Area, improving internal roads, and upgrading facilities within the camp, despite it being a federal property.

“The governor believes that every institution or infrastructure within Abia, whether federal or state-owned, deserves attention because it is Abians who benefit the most,” the CPS said.

He further recalled that the state government recently implemented the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for health workers and extended the policy to local government employees, aligning their pay with federal standards to boost morale and productivity.

Ukoha said about 35 per cent of the state’s budget has been allocated to the health and education sectors — areas he described as “pillars of institutional capacity and human capital development.”

With the new allowance structure, Abia now ranks among the states offering the highest stipends to corps members in Nigeria, following similar increments recently announced in Adamawa and a few other states.

Governor Otti, through the statement, reaffirmed his administration’s vision to build a state that rewards service, encourages excellence, and prioritises the welfare of young Nigerians contributing to Abia’s growth.