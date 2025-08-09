Otedola’s daughter, lover tie knot secretly in Iceland

26 C
Nigerian hip-hop singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, and actress–blogger Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, have tied the knot in a private white wedding.

The couple exchanged vows in the presence of close family and friends, including Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote; comedian Broda Shaggi; Temi’s sister, DJ Cuppy; and their mother, Nana Otedola, in a celebration that reflected their preference for intimacy over grandeur.

The wedding took place yesterday, at the iconic Hallgrímskirkja Church in Reykjavík, Iceland, which was closed to the public and adorned with fresh flowers for the occasion.

The picturesque Nordic setting provided the serene backdrop the couple envisioned when they announced their engagement in April 2022.

