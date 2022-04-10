Otedola’s daughter accepts long time lover’s marriage proposal

The daughter of Nigerian billionaire and a nollywood star, Temi Otedola, has accepted a marriage proposal from a Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, after several months of courtship.

The billionair’s daughter acceptance, meanwhile, has been described by Nigerians as an evidence of a true love that existed between the singer and Temi.

Otedola’s daughter acceptance of the marriage proposal was seen in a short-video released by Temi through her official Twitter handle on Sunday.

The father of the Temi, Femi Otedola has reacted to the engagement of his daughter to singer Mr Eazi, describing the new development as plans to take her daughter who had been so closed to him.

Through a short-message on his official social media handle shortly after the video went viral, the billionaire wrote: “Somebody is taking my baby.”

Also, the elder sister to the bride-to-be, Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy, also released the 18-second engagement clip and congratulating the duo for their decisions.

She wrote: “Congratulations to my favourite couple on their engagement! I’m so happy that my little sister, Temi Otedola has found her personal person! Mr Eazi, I’ve always wanted an older brother, welcome to the family ”.

DJ Cuppy, meanwhile, appealed to the couple to assist her find a man that would love her always, saying I introduced you guys, soyou better find me my own o!Congratulations to my favourite couple on their engagement!

It would be recalled that Temi made her Nollywood debut in 2020 after starring in a movie titled: ‘Citation’, produced by Kunle Afolayan to correct societal ills.

