Osun won’t relent on fight against COVID-19 – Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has restated his administration’s commitment to redouble its health emergency response in consolidating on the gains recorded in the fight against coronavirus.

He indicated that though global efforts were beginning to yield results, particularly in the areas of vaccine for the deadly virus, the state would continue to step up its tempo in mitigating spread of the virus.

Oyetola explained that plans are being concluded by the state to ensure a hitch-free COVID-19 vaccination programme that would cover all resident across Osun irrespective of their areas.

The governor spoke after receiving shots of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine alongside his wife, Kafayat Oyetola, and his deputy, Benedict Alabi on Wednesday morning at the Government House, Osogbo. The vaccine was administered to the Governor by the Chief Medical Director, Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Prof. Peter Olaitan.

According to him, I took the jab to build confidence in the public, particularly citizens and residents of the state in passing the right message that the vaccine is safe.

The governor who urged the residents to make themselves available and get vaccinated warned that the move was necessary as part of efforts to permanently eliminate the virus.

He said that his administration would do everything possible to treasure the vaccine and ensure its judicious use, adding that citizens must strictly adhere to safety protocols and guidelines put in place to combat the second wave of the virus.

“As a state, we recorded our first COVID-19 case in March last year, March 25th, to be precise. At first, we were frightened. We were frightened not because we have no competent hands in our health sector to manage the situation, but largely because of the challenge of paucity of funds. Today, I am happy to report that we have given the fight a good shot, notwithstanding the obvious challenges.

“On this note, I want to single out our health workers for their untiring efforts at containing the spread of the virus. We will not relent until we defeat the virus in our State. We must however be reminded that taking the vaccine does not mean throwing away the non-pharmaceutical COVID-19 protocols.

“We would like our people to know that coronavirus is our common enemy. It poses a threat to our lives and livelihood. We, therefore, appeal to our citizens and the general public to cooperate with us to tame this deadly virus by not only presenting themselves for vaccination but also observing the protocols even after being vaccinated.

“It is not time yet to throw away our Face Masks. It is not yet time to stop washing our hands regularly with soap and water. We will continue to insist on the observance of all of them. We will as a government enforce them so that in the end, we will all be happy for it. We put ourselves, our families, and livelihood in jeopardy when we pander to ignorance and play politics with a life-snuffing virus,” he said.