Osun town wears new look ahead monarch’s coronation

The ancient city of Ilesa is set to witness a spectacular celebration of royalty, culture, and heritage as the coronation of His Imperial Majesty, Owa Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, draws near.

The 10-day festivities will culminate in the formal installation of Owa Haastrup as the 41st Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesa land.

According to a statement issued by Chief Shola Oshunkeye, Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub-Committee of the Coronation Committee, the series of events will begin on Friday, May 16, 2025, and conclude on Sunday, May 25, 2025. All activities are scheduled to take place in Ilesa, the cultural and political heart of Ijesa land.

Owa Haastrup, a billionaire business magnate and former Deputy Governor of Osun State, was declared the successor to the late monarch, His Imperial Majesty, Dr. Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran II, on December 27, 2024.

The festivities will kick off on Friday, May 16, with a special Jumat Service at the Ilesa Central Mosque at 1pm. On Saturday, May 17, a colourful cultural celebration will take place at the newly renovated Obokungbusi Hall from 10am to 4pm. The day will climax with Isese Night at the palace courtyard, starting at 9pm, showcasing traditional rites and Ijesa heritage.

Monday, May 19, will feature royal visits to various Ijesa zones between 10am and 4pm, while Tuesday, May 20, will begin with the Owa Ajimoko III Ijesa Marathon at 7am. Later that day, the Ilesa Grammar School sports arena will host the coronation football finals, a medal presentation, and an awards ceremony from 10am.

On Wednesday, May 21, the programme will focus on charitable causes with visits to orphanages across Ilesa starting at 10am. The day will also include a video documentary screening and a workshop organised by the Ijesa Mineral Resources Development Forum at the University of Ilesa.

The following day, Thursday, May 22, begins with the Ajimoko III Coronation Golf Kitty at 8am. At 11am, a symposium and the launch of the Ajimoko III Foundation’s scholarship and empowerment programme will take place at the Royal Park International Hotel and Resort, Iloko-Ijesa.

Grand Coronation Ceremony

The highlight of the celebration—the coronation ceremony—will be held on Friday, May 23, 2025, at the Owa’s Palace in Ilesa, beginning at 10am. The event promises a vibrant display of tradition and regal splendour, attended by top dignitaries and members of the royal family.

A grand coronation reception will follow at 1pm at the Ilesa Grammar School, featuring music, entertainment, and a showcase of Ijesa hospitality in a carnival-like atmosphere.

The 10-day celebration will wrap up on Sunday, May 25, with an interdenominational thanksgiving service at the Methodist Church, Otapete, Ilesa, starting at 10am.

The coronation of Owa Haastrup is expected to be one of the most memorable events in the history of Ijesa land, uniting sons and daughters of the region in pride and festivity.