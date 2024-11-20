Osun residents protest Osogbo monarch’s allege power abuse, others

Residents of Osun State have taken to the streets, expressing their displeasure over Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun’s alleged abuse of power in the state.

The demonstrators, who were joined by different groups and stakeholders, marched along the Gbaremu junction in Osogbo, with placards to express their displeasure over the issue.

During the demonstration on Wednesday, they lamented that the traditional ruler allegedly compromised the culture and heritage of Osogbo for his interest.

They lamented that the traditional ruler compromised the culture and heritage of Osogbo for his selfish interest.

The Osogbo royal families and stakeholders said the monarch appointed some individuals as traditional rulers in some communities against the will of the people of the communities.

Speaking on behalf of the Osogbo Royal families, Agboola Adejobi and others called on the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, to intervene in the matter to safeguard the future of Osogbo.

MORE DETAILS SOON