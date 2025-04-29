Osun residents lament fares hike after fuel price reduction

Despite the recent reduction in fuel prices, residents of Osun State have expressed their dissatisfaction over continued hikes in transport fares, questioning why the drop in pump price has not translated into any relief for commuters.

The unchanging fare rates, they say, have further increased their expenses and left them with a huge debt burden incurred from daily transportation to work, school, and essential services.

Commercial motorists and transport operators in key towns such as Osogbo, Ilesa, and Ikirun have refused to adjust their fares, citing rising vehicle maintenance costs and high prices of spare parts as reasons for the stagnant rates.

Commuters who spoke with our correspondent lamented that the anticipated relief from fuel price cuts has not translated into any benefit for ordinary citizens, especially those who rely daily on public transportation for work and business.

Titi Adegoke, a trader in Osogbo, said she still spends almost the same amount on transportation as she did when fuel prices were over ₦700 per litre.

“It’s as if the drop in fuel prices is only visible at filling stations and not in our daily lives. Drivers have refused to reduce fares,” she said.

A civil servant, Adewale Ojo, who commutes between Ede and Osogbo daily, echoed the sentiment saying “When fuel prices go up, transport fares go up immediately. But now that the fuel price is dropping, transporters are giving excuses instead of reducing fares. It’s unfair.

In response, some commercial drivers justified the unchanged fares by pointing to the broader economic climate, stating that while fuel prices may have slightly dropped, the cost of vehicle maintenance, spare parts, and daily living expenses remains high, leaving them with little choice but to maintain the current fare structure.

A driver identified as Alhaji Rafiu in Osogbo noted that while fuel may have reduced slightly, other costs associated with vehicle operations have remained high. “Tyres, engine oil, and vehicle parts are now very expensive. We are not making much profit even with the current fares,” he explained.

Efforts to get an official reaction from the leadership of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Osun State were unsuccessful as calls and messages sent to the chairman’s line went unanswered as of press time.

Residents are now calling on the state government and transport unions to intervene and ensure that citizens benefit from the lower fuel prices through more affordable transportation costs. Many fear that without swift action, the situation may further worsen the economic hardship faced by the populace.