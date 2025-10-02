Osun residents accuse Amotekun of killing five youths

Residents of Akinlalu community in Ife North Local Government Area of Osun State have accused operatives of the South-Western states’ security network, codenamed Amotekun, of killing and injuring several villagers during a violent operation in the village.

According to eyewitness, the crisis began when the security operatives visited the community, alleging that some suspects, referred to as “Omo Baba Soldier,” had stolen from a farm and attacked them, carting away their rifles.

The operatives reportedly explained the situation to the community’s youth leader, who urged them to remain calm, assuring that the suspects would be found and held accountable for their actions.

However, despite assurances from the youth leaders to identify and produce the offenders, the corps members allegedly returned in three vehicles and six motorcycles, armed with guns and axes, and attacked villagers.

The residents, comprising five elderly men and four women, made these allegations during an interview with the owner of Agidigbo FM, Oriyomi Hamzat, on Thursday.

“What happened is that the Amotekun came to Akinlalu on Monday, saying they were looking for ‘Baba Soldier’s’ child. They claimed he was involved in an illegal operation on a farm, attacked some of their officers, and took their weapons. They reported the issue to the youth leader, who promised to find the suspects. However, on Tuesday, September 30, around 11:00 a.m., they returned with vehicles, motorcycles, and guns, and began attacking residents,” Adeagbo narrated.

“They started inside my compound. They first shot my daughter, Khadijat, she’s a breastfeeding mother. Her brother was also injured while trying to rescue her. Other villagers who came out to question the operatives over the shootings were also attacked, leading to the killing of two sisters, aged 23 and 26, both university graduates, and a young boy named Ibrahim,” he added.

Adeagbo also alleged that his brother’s wife was among the five people confirmed dead, while his son, Biola, is currently receiving treatment at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital.

One grieving father recounted how his son, Oyebamiji Ismael, was shot while buying an item outside, shortly after returning from the farm.

“Ismael, an artisan who recently completed his apprenticeship in pottery on January 10, 2025, was targeted by an Amotekun operative identified as Issa Jamiu, also known as Ojonla Omopoku. Omopoku had persistently harassed Ismael for money, and after the young man refused, he began trailing him, until he was killed,” the man claimed.

Another eyewitness alleged that the operatives wore masks, carried axes and firearms, and shot indiscriminately, despite being recognized as residents of the area.

The villagers identified four of the security operatives allegedly involved in the attack as Issa Jamiu (Ojonla Omopoku), Kunle Omoleti, Tobi Omotente, and Amos Omoasipa (Ojuabo).

Recall that the security agency had issued a statement on September 30th, asserting that those killed were bandits terrorizing residents of the community.

According to the statement, signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Osun Amotekun Corps, Yusuf Abass, the incident occurred on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, after operatives received a distress call from farmers reporting bandits invading farmlands in the area.

Contrary to residents’ claims, the corps stated that they were ambushed by the suspects at the T-junction leading into the community, where the attackers allegedly opened fire on them, prompting a retaliatory response.

“Despite the intensity of the attack, the Amotekun operatives successfully overpowered the assailants. In the aftermath of the encounter, three lives were confirmed lost, including individuals believed to be among the attackers. Three were arrested, while several others sustained injuries and fled the scene,” the statement added.

While Amotekun operatives maintain that those killed were bandits, villagers insist the victims were innocent community members, including barbers, potters, and tailors.

They have appealed to the Osun State Government to urgently intervene, claiming their children were unjustly targeted and their community unfairly labeled.