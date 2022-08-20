Osun Police, PDP disagree publicly over attacks on Oyetola’s wife, aides

Following attacks on the convoy of the Osun State’s first lady, Kafayat Oyetola, the state’s Police Command and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have disagreed over incidents that resulted in the attacks and clashes that ensued after in Owode-Ede town, Ede-South Local Government Area of the state.

The disagreement on the incident that occurred around the town’s market which left a Directorate of State Security (DSS) officer attached to the governor’s wife sustaining injuries and vehicles vandalised was on the truck driven by an Ogun State indigene, Opeyemi Omolola, which affected the Oyetola’s wife convoy from continuing its journey.

While the police claimed that Omolola drove his truck to block the road, preventing the First Lady from leaving the spot, the opposition party in the state alleged that the truck was faulty and had been at the spot hours before Oyetola’s wife arrival.

In separate statements made available to newsmen on Saturday, both parties made claims on what really transpired at the scene before and after the attack.

The Command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, in a statement signed and released to newsmen, disclosed that the command was already investigating reasons Omolola, a truck driver from Ijebu-Ode, blocked the road, preventing motorists including the governor’s wife from having access to the road.

READ ALSO:

According to the statement, “On Friday, at about 8:30p.m, the police received credible information that, at Owode, Ede Market expressway, some hoodlums were attacking the convoy of the wife of Osun Governor.

“The Divisional Police Officer ‘A’ Division, Ede, promptly mobilised and led detectives to the scene where the team met CSP Dauda Ismail, the Chief Security Officer to Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun”.

But the PDP, while distancing the party from the attacks, claimed that what transpired at the market was allegedly caused by Oyetola’s escort who beat up a truck driver whose vehicle blocked the road.

In a statement Osun PDP Media Director, Oladele Bamiji, the party stressed that no one should link any of its members to the attack and that the aides to the governor’s wife should be apprehended as well as investigated for their actions.

The statement read, “We are shocked to read this morning the futile attempt by the office of the outgoing First Lady to cover up the irresponsible conduct of her escort who beat up a truck driver at Owode, leading to public angry reactions against her entire convoy.

“According to eyewitness accounts, yesterday was Owode Ede market day and the road was expectedly crowded. A truck had developed a fault right in the middle of the road with the driver making efforts to get it to work.

“That was the point the First Lady’s convoy arrived at the scene and instead of helping to clear the traffic hold up , the security operatives around the First Lady pounced on the truck driver, beating him to a state of stupor.

“Realising the outcome of their criminal misadventure, the operatives rushed the driver to the hospital after the former had slumped. It was at this point that people around the market angrily reacted, pelting the convoy with stones and others.

“Eye witness accounts further revealed that as at the time the convoy was attacked, the angry crowd were not even aware of who was in the convoy until reinforcement was sent to the scene from Government House with sporadic shootings.

“We have gone this far with the details of the incident to strongly deny allegations that PDP thugs were responsible for the self-inflicted attacks on the convoy of the First Lady.

“As a party, we have no Asiri Eniba or Rashid Oko Ilu as the First Lady’s family actively nurtured before, during and after the election. PDP is a people’s party whose members will never harass and molest innocent citizens whose only crime was pursuing their daily needs under an economy recklessly battered by the First Lady’s party.

“We call on the First Lady to apologise to the truck driver who was inhumanly treated. It is not enough to rush him to the hospital. The First Lady should atone for the sins of his overzealous escorts unless she was responsible for the directive to beat up the innocent driver.

“Instead of blaming the PDP, we call on officials of the outgoing government to be mindful of their interface with the people of Osun state. Our people have been badly governed with harsh economic pains under a clearly inhuman administration. It is unacceptable and reprehensible for a First Lady and her team to assault a citizen and turn round to blame the opposition.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

