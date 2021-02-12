Osun Police forbids another EndSARS protest

The Nigerian Police Force, Osun State Police Command, has disclosed that all forms of demonstration, particularly the planned fresh protest against police brutality codenamed EndSARS have been prohibited in the state.

The security agency said that the move had become imperative after the intelligence report at the command’s disposal indicated that some unscrupulous elements are planning to embark on unlawful gathering, in solidarity with Endsars protesters in Lagos.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Opalola Olawoyin, said that the command gathered that the protesters planned to over space on Saturday (tomorrow) in some parts of the state, including the capital, Osogbo.

Through a statement on Friday, Olawoyin said that apart from the prohibition of protest by the police, any gathering exceeding the stipulated numbers put in place by the government was in contravention of measures put in place to mitigate the spread of coronavirus across the state.

According to him, the command will not condone any act that will jeopardize the peace and tranquility presently enjoyed in the state.

“Note also that, gathering of any sort now is unlawful and a violation of COVID-19 laws. The CP appeals, therefore, that parents and guardians should warn their children or wards to desist from any act that is capable of causing the breach of peace in the state.

“Be warned also that, the Command will not tolerate deliberate blocking of roads to impede free-flow of human and vehicular movements, molestation of innocent members of the public, and destruction of any kind. This will be resisted decisively,” the statement said.

Furthermore, the police spokesperson while assuring residents to go about their lawful endeavors, said that plans had been concluded to intensify patrol to protecting lives and property across the state.