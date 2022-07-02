Osun police arrests INEC official, Corp member, other for PVC racketeering

The Osun Police Command has arrested a corps member, Orji Nkenna, a supervisor working with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and one other for allegedly manipulating the ongoing distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in Osu axis of the state.

Two others arrested were a 58-year-old INEC official, Makanjuola Bilahu, and the other person was a 32 years old man, Oluwatobi Ogini, while Wale Ojo and Ijamakinwa Olaoluwa were said to be at large.

They were also said to have been apprehended by the law enforcement agency with 38 PVCs that were found discovered to have been removed from the number handed over to them for distribution from the INEC headquarters.

The arrests were confirmed by the spokesperson for the command, Yemisi Opalola, who noted that its officers have also launched a manhunt for two others that were discovered to be members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Opalola, through a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, assured residents that they would be arrested for inducing the corps member to give a PVC belonging to a particular voter to another person.

According to the statement: “On 30th June, 2022 at about 1040hrs, the complainant reported at Osu Division that, on 29th June, 2022, at about 1000hrs, he went to Independent National Electoral Commission office located at the Atakumosa West Local Government Area, Osu, Osun State, to collect his permanent Voter Card but could not find it.

“He consequently demanded the register and discovered that one Orji Desmond Nkenna, a corps member attached to INEC office as an ad hoc staff in charge of Voter Cards’ distribution has collected his PVC on the order of one Wale Ojo and Ijamakinwa Olaoluwa, now at large, both members of the Peoples Democratic Party for financial transaction.

“On receipt of the complaint, police detectives immediately swang into action and arrested the principal suspect along with the INEC supervisor to the alleged corps member, Makanjuola Bilahu, ‘f’, aged 58 years, and one Mr. Oluwatobi Ogini, ‘m’, aged 32 years, to investigate the level of their involvement.”

