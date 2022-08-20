Osun Police arrests five suspects linked to Oyetola’s wife attacks

The Osun Police Command has arrested no fewer than five suspects linked to attacks on convoy of the State Governor’s wife, Kafayat Oyetola, in Ede-South Local Government axis of the state.

As gathered, they were arrested around Owode-Ede market for allegedly engaging in the attacks that left one Directorate of State Security (DSS) officer injured and resulted in vandalism of vehicles in the governor’s wife convoy.

The Command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the arrest to newsmen on Saturday, stated that the security personnel sustained the injury during the attack.

Opalola, in a statement signed and released to newsmen, disclosed that the command was already investigating reasons Omolola Opeyemi, a truck driver from Ijebu-Ode, blocked the road, preventing motorists including the governor’s wife from having access to the road.

READ ALSO:

According to the statement, “On Friday, at about 8:30p.m, the police received credible information that, at Owode, Ede Market expressway, some hoodlums were attacking the convoy of the wife of Osun Governor.

“The Divisional Police Officer ‘A’ Division, Ede, promptly mobilised and led detectives to the scene where the team met CSP Dauda Ismail, the Chief Security Officer to Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun”.

Earlier, It was learnt that the incident which occurred at the market area of Owode-Ede, Ede south local government area around 8:10 PM caused tension as the thugs and the security aides attached to the convoy engaged in shootout.

An eyewitness, named Ayo said, “The convoy was passing through the market when a truck suddenly blocked the lane that the convoy was passing, then the thugs who are already around the area started to haul stones at the convoy. They attacked the convoy with dangerous weapon and the operatives started shooting to the air.

“Some of the security operatives sustain injuries because one one them was shouting that we have been hit. They shattered the glasses of the vehicles. The incident caused panic in the area. It is so unfortunate.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

