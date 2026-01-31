Osun police arrests cleric, three others, over worshipper’s death

The Police Command in Osun has arrested four people which include a mosque cleric over the murder of a worshipper in Osun State.

The Command arrested the quarter for allegely causing the death of the deceased, Najeem Hammed, following a reported pummeling after which he suffered from an open wound and later died in the hospital over severe injuries.

According to reports, Hammed was listening to the sermon of the cleric after which he was displeased in the thought that the religious man was directing the message towards him indirectly in cringewothy manner.

The Police stated after the incident which happened at early morning prayers at Umumu Hanni Adigun Memorial Central Mosque in Ogo-Oluwa area, the matter was later reported at Ataoja Police Division.

On anonymity, a resident in the area, “The Imam was still delivering his sermon when Hammed got up and approached him. He attempted to hit the man, but he missed the target. The freightened Imam ran and some of the people that came around to worship siezed Hammed and dragged him outside the mosque. They beat him up.

“They later reported the incident at a nearby police station. Operatives came around and evacuated him. He was injured. He sustained open injury,”he said.

He added that following the death of the victim, displeased family members and friends stormed the mosque while Jumaat service was going on and threatened to attack the worshippers.

The Command’s Spokesperson, Abiodun Ojelabi, confirmed the incident explaining that four people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Ojelabi, who said probe has commenced on the issue, said, “The incident happened this morning around after 6am. Four suspects have been arrested. The DPO and other Tactical Team have been deployed to maintain law and order.

“The corpse has been deposited at Osun State Teaching Hospital.”