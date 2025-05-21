Osun PDP lawmakers endorse Tinubu ahead 2027 election

As preparations for the 2027 general election gather momentum, lawmakers from Osun State elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have declared their support for the re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers, representing various constituencies across the state, said their endorsement stemmed from what they described as the President’s commitment to economic reforms, national unity, and infrastructural development.

In a joint statement signed in Abuja by Senators Kamarudeen Oyewumi, Olubiyi Ajagunla, and Francis Fadahunsi, the PDP Senate caucus endorsed Tinubu as its preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

According to the lawmakers, the endorsement followed a strategic meeting held yesterday, during which the members unanimously resolved to back the President for a second term in office.

They cited Tinubu’s “transformative infrastructure projects” and “sound economic policies” as the key drivers of their decision, pointing to a reduction in food prices and improvements in national security as early signs of his administration’s success.

The lawmakers further noted that their constituencies are aligned with Tinubu’s leadership vision and expressed confidence in his continued ability to deliver meaningful progress for the country.