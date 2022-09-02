Osun PDP expels ex-guber aspirant for suing Adeleke, others

The Osun State chapel of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled a former governorship aspirant of the party, Dotun Babayemi, for dragging the governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, before the court and engaging in other anti-party activities in the state.

Babayemi was expelled by members of the party in his ward, Otun Balogun ward 2 in Gbongan, Ayedaade Local Government, who described his actions as against the party’s ethics.

Before his expulsion, Babayemi was seeking justice as regards the controversy surrounding who the authentic gubernatorial candidate of the party is between him and Adeleke, who was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after polling more votes than the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

He emerged as the candidate for a parallel governorship primary of PDP, while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) identified Senator Ademola Adeleke, who emerged as governor-elect, as a candidate of the party.

The Secretary for the ward, Bukayo Ogunleye, disclosed that the factional governorship candidate was expelled as a result of a petition filed against him by some party members.

Bukayo, who read the members’ verdict, during a press briefing at the state party secretariat in Osogbo on Friday, stressed that the party would not condone any act of shenanigan.

“The Ward Executive Committee of the party at its meeting of 20th July, 2022, received the report of the disciplinary committee, and after careful and extensive deliberations ratified the report of the disciplinary committee.

“The Ward Executive Committee of the Party in the exercise of the powers conferred on it by sections 57(2) and 59 (1) (g) of the constitution of PDP hereby remove and expel Prince Dotun Babayemi from the Peoples Democratic Party. He, therefore, ceases to be a member of the PDP henceforth,” Ogunleye said.

