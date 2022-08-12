Osun-Osogbo festival guests defy warnings on contaminated river water

In spite of the state government’s warning against drinking water from Osun river over contamination, the Osun-Osogbo festival guests and devotees have defied the warnings.

Devotees and visitors, who had trooped out to the river side in their white attires and beads, were said to have been seen singing traditional songs and dancing drank from the river.

One of the worshippers , Abidoye Osungbenro, said that she had a strong faith that nothing would happen to her in spite of the fact that the water is contaminated.

Osungbenro said the deity would protect her and others from any ailment as a result of drinking contaminated water.

She said that the state government’s warning against drinking the water would not be beneficial to those who believe in the efficacy of the water.

Another devotee, Adeoye Ifadayo described the Osun river as divine and that it could heal and protect.

Ifadayo said that goverment warning would not stop them from drinking the water even if contaminated.

Also, another devotee, Sadiq Adeoso,said that with the divine power in the river, nothing would happen to those who drink the water because of its sacred powers.

As gathered, during the festival people were seen fetching from the river and selling them in Jerry cans as they made brisk business at the entrance of the grove.

Prices of the Jerry cans were said to have ranged from N150 to N350, depending on size.

During the festival, tourists, visitors and devotees usually drink from the Osun River for its perceived divine healing properties while some take the water home to bathe with.

The state government on Thursday had advised tourists and devotees to the grand finale of the festival to refrain from drinking the water because of contamination.

