Osun open defecation crisis: Demolishing public toilet without replacement

Just like drama, the Osun state government, under the watch of Governor Ademola Adeleke, has demolished the popular Okefia public toilet not minding the worrisome case of open defecation menace in the state.

The demolition came on the heels of anticipating slip road on the ongoing construction of Okefia flyover whereas no replacement was made by the government, in sharp disregard to the good purpose it served to the public.

Research shows that Nigeria has been top 5 open defecators in the world for the past 15 years, moving from 5th place in 2003, 2nd place in 2015, and 1st place in 2023 while Nigeria’s ranking of open defection by Local Government Area, according to UNICEF, shows that only a Local Government in Osun (Ifedayo Local Government) is open defecation free.

Despite these gory statistics, the Osun state government went ahead to pull down a public toilet without a replacement.

Recently, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention at different fora alluded to suspected cases of cholera and deaths recorded across the country whereas the Osun state government has feigned ignorance of impact and existence in the state.

Regardless of the existence of cholera in the state, it is important a proactive government encourages citizens to maintain healthy living. Sadly, the demolition of public toilets, strategically built by the previous government, could not be one of the ways to maintain hygiene and live a healthy life.

The intention of the defunct government which installed the facility, to make people, particularly market men and women, including traders, have access to the modern toilet, has been defeated in what could be described as a continued show of vendetta against the government of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

It is on record that the government of Oyetola worked assiduously to ensure healthy living for all, by placing the state on the world map of open-defection-free status by UNICEF. Painfully, this enviable status has been eroded on the altar of petty politics of the current government.

Meanwhile, if the government of the day finds joy in the demolition spree of public utility, especially at a time the nation is battling with a pandemic cholera disease among other public health challenges, one should be concerned to know what the Adeleke’s government prioritizes and stands for.

Unless the government is determined to further unleash open defecation and expose the inhabitants of Okefia, especially sellers and buyers around the corridor, to cholera, and diarrhea among other environmental hazards, there is a need to provide an alternative to the flattened facility in the shortest possible time.