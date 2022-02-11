Osun monarch distances palace from N20m wedding budget request

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has denied soliciting N20 million support from the Osun State Government to fund his proposed wedding ceremony with one of the princesses in Kano State.

Akanbi said that the letter circulating publicly on different social media platforms did not emanate from the palace and that it was fake.

The monarch urged the indigenes of the kingdom and Nigerians to disregard and consider it as part of the tactics adopted by critics to distract the palace,

Addressing pressmen on Friday on the letter that had continued to generate reactions across the country, Chief Press Secretary to the monarch, Alli Ibraheem, said that the palace did not author any letter and that Nigerians should disregard it.

He said, “We didn’t author any letter. The letterhead you saw is not the one used by Oluwo. Moreso, if Baba will write government, it will carry his signature.”

His reaction came hours after a letter emanated online and indicated that the royal father was said to have solicited the sum of N20 million from the government for the Kano wedding.

The letter dated February 8, 2022, addressed to Oyetola, was received on behalf of the governor, by the office of Special Adviser to the governor on Chieftaincy Affairs.

The letter read in parts, “I have the instruction of the His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo, to notify you of Oluwo’s decision to marry a princess from Kano Emirate, to be precise, Ado Bayero Dynasty.

“I wish to remind your Excellency that this kind of royal wedding within two notable traditional institutions in Nigeria will require huge expenses, which necessitate the support of the state government financially, even logistically”.

