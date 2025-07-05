Osun guber: Why PDP lost, what APC must do to stay afloat

With the Supreme Court’s verdict just delivered, we have come to the end of the battle for the governorship of the state. But I wish to make the following observations:

First off, I deserve a huge ‘consultancy fee’ from the APC. They implemented my strategies to win the supplementary election without recourse to me.

Two, the absence of a strong leadership in the PDP in the South West contributed to whatever fate that befell it. Were there to be one, it would have ensured its candidate did not participate in the primary, let alone emerging the candidate.

What we saw in Osun was not purely out of the people’s love for the “Dancing Senator,” but outpour of anger against the APC and its leadership in the state. If someone else had emerged the party’s candidate, the contest would have been decisively won in the first ballot.

Omisore was key to the victory of the APC, just as late Adeleke’s last minute defection in 2014, caused Omisore that governorship. Omisore helped Ademola Adeleke to win the by-election in 2017 on the understanding that he won’t run for the governorship. He reneged. This is the result.

For the APC, going forward, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, need to do a quiet introspection. In doing that, the position of some persons within the political family must be properly interrogated. These persons caused the political family Ondo. But for the last minute political manoeuvring, Osun too would have gone.

For our governor, his disposition will go a long way to determine whether or not the people will be willing to have him replaced or not. He should immediately meet with community leaders, religious leaders and elders in the state, in addition to personally meeting with aggrieved members of the party, including all those that had defected. Otherwise, he will be presiding over a divided state and a divided party, being the leader of the party in the state. Our governor must also drop the garb of arrogance and ‘I know-it-all’ attitude of some senior government officials that served in the previous administration.

Finally, all the promises made to Omisore should be fulfilled to the last item. If the party decides to give him the Fayose treatment, another four years will soon come. If the party had honoured its agreement with Fayose and allowed him go to the Senate in 2011, 16:0 may not have been recorded in 2014 in Ekiti. Sadly, our politicians learn nothing. I hope our governor will for once prove to be different. We are watching!