Osun Govt. woos investors with business-friendly policies, infrastructures

The Osun State Government has disclosed its readiness to inaugurate “One-Stop-Shop” infrastructures and come up with relevant business-friendly policies as part of the administration’s efforts to fine-tune the Ease of Doing Business in the State.

The government also revealed its readiness to launch 2G, 3G, and 4G connectivity within the State Government Secretariat, Osogbo, in order to upgrade and boost internet facilities and network connectivity within and outside the secretariat and enhance workers’ efficiency, proficiency, and productivity.

As said, the initiative was part of the administration’s cardinal objectives to ensure a friendly environment for commerce, business, and investment, aimed at promoting economic growth, prosperity, and impactful development within the State.

The Special Adviser to Osun Governor on Osun Investment Promotion Agency (OSIPA), Femi Adeniran, said that the initiative would go a long way to promote investment, attract investors and as well promote Ease of Doing Business in the State.

According to him, the One-Stop-Shop had been designed to serve as a place where critical agencies that would manage end-to-end of new business opening.

Adeniran, who also doubled as the agency’s Chief Executive Officer, said that with that feat in place, one could go from one desk to another and within possible shortest time, one business is opened.

He noted that the government had activated its partnership with one of the leading telecommunication companies, Airtel, for improved voice and data (internet) connectivity within the State Secretariat.

Adeniran said that the arrangement was expected to enhance efficiency and productivity across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies operating within the Secretariat.

“We are indeed very excited about this partnership, which is one of the several initiatives in the pipeline under the Ease of Doing Business Umbrella.

“With improved connectivity and data access by staff and visitors to all our MDAs, we are optimistic that turnaround time for communication, processes and approvals will be reduced and this will promote overall efficiency, effectiveness and productivity”

Recall that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola recently inaugurated the Osun Ease of Doing Business Council with the mandate to ensure a friendly environment for commerce, business, investments, and investors, aimed at promoting economic growth, prosperity, and impactful development within the State of Osun.

