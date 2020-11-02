Osun Govt. warns hoodlums, looters against planned attack, others 

The Osun State Government has warned hoodlums and looters against executing their alleged second phase plans of attacking government and private property, including looting shops and businesses of law abiding citizens of the state, saying anyone caught fomenting trouble would be dealt with appropriately.

It explained that the warning had become imperative after intelligence report received by the government that plans were being concluded by some persons to resume orgy of violence that followed protest against police brutality and bad governance upon relaxing curfew earlier imposed in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, alleged that the said trouble makers had concluded plans to resume violence and looting activities on Monday (today) across the state, a development she claimed, were being sponsored by those she described as divisive elements.

Through a statement released to newsmen yesterday, Egbemode noted that the government had briefed relevant security agencies and that plans are in place to forestall any breakdown of law and order across the state, adding the Governor Gboyega Oyetola-led administration was committed to protecting peace being enjoyed in the state.

Furthermore, the commissioner enjoined parents and guardians to ensure their children and wards were not part of those bent on destroying people’s and government property, adding that anyone found wanting would be made to face the full wrath of law.

“The State Government of Osun is aware of the plot by some unscrupulous elements, teleguided by agents of anarchy, to spark trouble in the state by starting another round of hooliganism tomorrow, Monday 2nd November 2020.

“The government is imploring parents, guardians and well-meaning citizens of the state to caution their wards not to allow themselves to be used to satisfy the knavish tricks of these elements who are determined to trouble the state with their misguided actions. The State of Osun has been through enough crisis in the past weeks and cannot afford another at this time.

“Security agencies have been fully briefed to be on the alert and to protect the peace of the state. Let’s not forget what the last round of trouble cost the state. The government will not fold its hands while some characters try to experiment with the the lives and livelihood of the people of Osun.

“The government hereby warns that those found joining any gathering that can bring trouble to the state or unsettle citizens will answer fully to the law enforcement agents who are already on the alert,” the statement said.