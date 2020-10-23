Osun Govt. suspend curfew, commends residents on compliance

The Osun State Government has announced the suspension of 24-hours curfew earlier introduced to curb breakdown of law and order across the state after the protest against police brutality took violent dimension.

It explained that the high level of compliance with the 24-hour curfew earlier declared to forestall breakdown of law and order by residents across the state necessitated the suspension.

The state’s Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, said that the decision followed the inauguration of the State’s Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and careful situation review of the last 48 hours when the curfew lasted.

Through a statement released to newsmen by the Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, Oyetola said that the suspension would be effective from Friday, October 23, 2020 pending such times when the need for it arises.

He commended the residents and citizens of Osun for their show of understanding and cooperation during the time when the curfew lasted.

“We equally commend our youths for displaying high sense of maturity in carrying out their protest. The suspension is to allow members of the public approach the Panel to make their submissions and to go about their lawful businesses.

“However, government will not hesitate to reinstate the curfew should the need arise. Government remains committed to the cause of our youths and the EndSARS protesters and shall take every necessary step to ensure that their demands are met.

“Considering government’s commitment and determination to meet the demands of the protesters, we appeal to the protesting youths to suspend their protest and engage government in a dialogue. All citizens and residents are enjoined to be peaceful and to be law abiding as all efforts shall be made to protect them and their property,” the statement said.