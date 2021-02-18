Osun Govt. shuts school after cultists attack

As part of measures aimed at preventing further breakdown of law and order, the Osun State Government has ordered the immediate closures of lfeoluwa Grammar School in Osogbo after some suspected cultists invaded the school premises.

The Guild gathered that the suspects brandishing different assorted weapons invaded the school with an undisclosed motive, a development said to have halted activities around the school premises.

Confirming the development, the Coordinating Director, Ministry of Education, Kehinde Olaniyan, said that the decision to close the school had been taken in the interest of the school community.

Through a statement on Thursday, Olaniyan said that the hoodlums and cultists masquerading as students invaded the facility and started fomenting trouble and disrupted the peaceful atmosphere.

He, however, enjoined parents and guardians to keep custody of their children and wards pending such time the school would be reopened.

“This is to inform the general public especially parents, guardians, and students of lfeoluwa Grammar School Osogbo, that the Honourable Commissioner for Education has directed that the school be closed down temporarily until further notice.

“This step is necessary to prevent the breakdown of law and order occasioned by the invasion of the school by hoodlums and cultists masquerading as students

“Parents and guardians are advised to keep their wards at home while the closure lasts. The Ministry is working round the clock to ensure that the hoodlums are arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” the statement said.