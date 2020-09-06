Osun Govt. seals orphanage home for contravening child right law

As part of it commitments to children welfare, the Osun State Government has put an orphanage home under lock and key for contravening the Child Right law among other misconduct.

As stated, the orphanage home identified as Oroyemi Elizabeth Covenant Home and Care Centre in Ile-Ife had been operating without recourse to professionalism and that children under their care were not being well catered for as expected of such homes.

It was also learnt that the orphanage home was operating in an untidy environment and that not only children in their care were malnourished, they exceeded the number approved by the Child Rights Law 2013 of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Women, Children and Socio Affairs, Barr. Olubukola Olaboopo, said that the action followed intelligence report from government team who had been monitoring activities of the home.

Through a statement by the ministry’s Information Officer, Aminat Adebare, the commissioner said that 42 children and three adults and other special persons were rescued from the orphanage home and that plans are ongoing to clampdown on other illegal orphanage homes across the state.

She noted that the Governor Gboyega Oyetola-led administration was ready to educate the rescued children and cater for their needs which include shelter and nutritious meals required for healthy growth

“42 children, three adults, those with physical disabilities ,among whom is an undergraduate of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree were among those that we’re rescued. They were given food and other confectionaries before they were relocated in batches to various standard Orphanage centers across the State for best care,” the statement said.