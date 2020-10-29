Osun Govt. relaxes 24-hour curfew

curfew had been adjusted to run from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am daily.

He said that the relaxation, which takes immediate effect, had become imperative after a high level of compliance recorded with the 24-hour curfew declared last Saturday, adding that curfew had been adjusted to run from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am daily.

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed to forestall the breakdown of law and order and prevent looting and destruction of private and public properties.

The Governor explained that security operatives would still remain on the streets to enforce the new curfew directive in line with government commitment to further maintaining law and order.

Through a statement by Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, Oyetola hinted that upon the curfew adjustment, motorcycle operators would operate from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm daily and continue after such times when curfew is completely lifted.

Furthermore, he enjoined residents to be peaceful and law-abiding in augmenting the government’s effort toward ensuring the protection of lives and property across the state.