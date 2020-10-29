Osun Govt. relaxes 24-hour curfew

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed to forestall the breakdown of law and order and prevent looting and destruction of private and public properties.
He said that the relaxation, which takes immediate effect, had become imperative after a high level of compliance recorded with the 24-hour curfew declared last Saturday, adding that curfew had been adjusted to run from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am daily.
The Governor explained that security operatives would still remain on the streets to enforce the new curfew directive in line with government commitment to further maintaining law and order.
Through a statement by Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, Oyetola hinted that upon the curfew adjustment, motorcycle operators would operate from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm daily and continue after such times when curfew is completely lifted.
Furthermore, he enjoined residents to be peaceful and law-abiding in augmenting the government’s effort toward ensuring the protection of lives and property across the state.
“As we all know, the curfew was never declared in the first instance to inflict hardship on our people but to protect them and return normalcy to the State. We appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari and all the security agencies for their various roles in ensuring that normalcy and peace return to our State.
“We commend the residents and citizens of Osun for their show of understanding and cooperation in the last five days of the curfew. We also laud our youths for displaying high sense of maturity and understanding in calling off any form of protest in light of the prevailing circumstances. The government remains committed to the cause of our youths and shall take every necessary step to ensure their welfare,’’ the statement said.
The Guild 1823 posts 15 comments