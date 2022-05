As a way of expressing its commitment to peace and justice in Osun state, the government, on Thursday, presented cheques of N53,290,000.00 as compensation to 13 victims of police brutality in the State. The presentation of the cheques to the victims was a fulfillment of the financial component of the recommendations of the Panel as the state was strictly in adherence to the directives after it submitted the report of the Panel to the Federal Government.



