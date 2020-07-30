Osun Govt., others mourn Afenifere leader, Fasanmi

The Osun State Government has described the late Senator Ayo Fasanmi as a selfless leader and humble personality, who despite all odds upheld the ideals of true democratic and omoluabi ethos till his last breath.

It explained that the late pharmacist and lawmaker represented the interest of Yoruba race and was an irredeemable optimist of project Nigeria, a cause he lived his entire life for.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, said that the late elder statesman resolve and commitment to project Nigeria, and particularly Yoruba race earned him an enviable position as a respected politician and national leader of the Afenifere Group.

The Commissioner, through a statement released on Thursday to announce the politician death, revealed that the late Senator dedicated his life to bringing succour to the poor and vulnerable in the society.

“Pa. Fasanmi was an epitome of humility, selflessness, and integrity. He made enviable and remarkable contributions to his profession, to the socio-political development of Yorubaland, and to the nation at large.

“Pa Fasanmi was an icon who left indelible footprints in the sands of time. Baba Fasanmi was a leader who demonstrated his love for our great country in many laudable ways, but more heart-warming was how he showed optimal concern for the welfare of the poor and underprivileged, and how he held leaders accountable on their promises of good governance.

“We also recognise how much Osogbo and Osun State as a whole meant to Pa. Fasanmi, who was transferred to Osogbo as a Pharmacist in 1951, and he chose to live here till he took his last breath. His Alekuwodo residence became a make-shift Secretariat for a number of causes and movements of national relevance.

“The State Government of Osun appreciates all he accomplished in his lifetime, especially as a pivotal force in the socio-cultural and political bolstering of the Yoruba,” the statement reads.

Pa Fasanmi, who served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Old Western Nigeria Housing Corporation, in the old Western Nigeria, died on Wednesday night.

He was National President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria in 1977, elected into the Senate in 1979, and became a member of the House of Representatives in 1983. He also served with the National Constitutional Conference Commission in 1994, as a member.