Osun Govt. removes lockdown across four LGAs, trading to resume

The Osun State Government has lifted ban on lockdown in four local government areas in the state earlier emplaced to curb a possible spread of coronavirus and put residents under compulsory isolation to mitigate person-to-person transmission of the virus.

It explained that the lifting of ban which takes effect from midnight on Monday had become imperative to ensure gradual return to normalcy in the areas and for continuation of business activities to boost local economy which had been hard hit by outbreak of the deadly respiratory disease.

Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, said that the decision was taken after several consultations with stakeholders and clearance was given for gradual easing of lockdown.

Oyebamiji, through a statement released to newsmen on Monday, said the gradual easing of lockdown followed undertakings and assurance received from traditional and religious leaders, as well as civil society groups within the axis.

According to him, stakeholders in four local governments namely Ilesha East, Ilesha West, Atakumosa East and Atakumosa West LGAs had assured that safety guidelines would be strictly adhered to by the residents.

“Physical meetings and mass gatherings in any form remain banned in that axis and indeed throughout the state till further notice.

“Notwithstanding the ease of the lockdown, enforcement of safety protocols – especially the use of nose mask in public places – must be continued in the axis, and non-adherents will be sanctioned.

“The State Government wishes to reiterate that any form of breakdown in adherence to the safety protocols against COVID-19 in the four local government areas, shall force the government to reimpose the lockdown,” the statement read.