Osun Govt. launches facilities for ease of doing business

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has inaugurated One-Stop-Shop to fine-tune and accelerate ease of doing business as part of his administration’s efforts to radically transform the economy and crystallise development.

He said the initiative was part of cardinal objectives of his administration to ensure a friendly environment for commerce, business, investment, and to promote economic growth, prosperity, and impactful development within the state.

Oyetola noted that the One-Stop-Shop was designed to serve as a place where critical partners and agencies that would manage end-to-end of new business openings are aggregated. According to him, the goal was to ensure that investors enjoy efficient service delivery within the shortest possible time without being belabored by hassles of bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Speaking yesterday during the inauguration ceremony held at the premises of the Osun Investment Promotion Agency (OSIPA), Office of the Governor, Oyetola said that his administration was committed to radically transform the economy and crystallise development.

He said that his administration has constantly supported investors and encouraged businesses through sustained patronage and facilitation of loans to enable smooth operation of their business, adding that the administration had earlier inaugurated the Ease of Doing Business Council with the mandate to ensure a friendly environment for commerce, business, investments, and investors.

Oyetola further stated: “As you are well aware, we convened the Osun Economic and Investment Summit and instituted the Osun Investment Promotion Agency shortly after coming into office as a foundation for the economic transformation and investment destination that we envision and desire.

“During the Summit, about 21 investors signified interest in collaborating with us and despite the lockdown orchestrated by the Covid-19 pandemic; we have continued to harvest the actualisation of these commitments, including the Ultramodern Aluminium Factory in Ede, the Osun Ethanol Bio-Refinery Factory located in Ayekale and the International Trade Centre/Industrial Hub and Inland Port at Dagbolu.

“We are also working hard to sustain the security profile of the State as the Most Peaceful State in the country.

“Our collaboration with the nation’s security agencies, including the Military, the Police, the Department of State Security Service and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, among others, have yielded good dividends as their interventions continue to be significant in check-mating security breaches in the State, which were orchestrated by the insecurity ravaging the country.

“Power supply in the State is one of the best and we shall continue to collaborate with relevant agencies to ensure improvement in that regard to further ensure a better business climate. Our administration’s focus on improving infrastructure development is targeted at not only enhancing the quality of life of our people, but also providing the enabling infrastructure to support the prosperity of business in the State.

“Additionally, we have constantly supported investors and encouraged businesses through sustained patronage and facilitation of loans to enable smooth operation of their business. Only recently, we also inaugurated the Osun Ease of Doing Business Council with the mandate to ensure a friendly environment for commerce, business, investments, and investors. This is because we consider you as important partners in our collective quest to revitalising our State’s economy.”

Earlier in his remarks, the CEO/Special Adviser to the Governor on Osun Investment Promotion Agency (OSIPA), Prince Femi Adeniran, attributed the success of the initiative to the fruitful collaboration between the state government and notable members of the private sector.

He said that the newly inaugurated One-Stop-Shop was the co-location of critical agencies required for registering and starting a business including aftercare services operating under one roof.

According to him, six agencies which include the Corporate Affairs Commission; the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC); Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON); Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS); Nigerian Immigration Service, and Nigerian Export Promotion Council were involved in the actualisation of the initiative.

In their separate remarks, the representatives of the six partnering agencies lauded the administration of Oyetola for creating enabling environment for business and investment to thrive.

The occasion has in attendance Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi; Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Charles Akinola; Deputy Chief of Staff, Prince Abdulah Binuyo; Head of Service, Dr. Olowogboyega Oyebade; some members of the State Executive Council; key players in the private sector among other business partners and investors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

