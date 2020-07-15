Osun Govt. intensifies COVID-19 contact tracing after cases jump to 281

As part of measures to mitigate coronavirus spread, the Osun State Government has disclosed that had begun contact tracing of residents who had contacts with patients of the viral infection across the state.

It explained that the measure had become imperative after the state recorded 18 new confirmed cases of the deadly respiratory disease, bringing the total number of infections recorded in the state to 281.

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, said the new cases were contacts of previously confirmed cases in the state and hence the need to embark on strict contact tracing.

Isamotu, through a statement released to newsmen on Wednesday, revealed that 13 patients were also discharged from the state’s isolation center and reunited with their families and loved ones after series of test conducted on them returned negative.

The Commissioner added that with the new confirmed cases, the number of active cases in the state rose to 140 saying the state had successfully treated and discharged 134 patients and seven fatalities recorded.

Isamotu, however, appealed to residents of the state to always observe all the precautionary measures laid down by the state against the spread of the virus.