Osun Govt. imposes curfew, other COVID-19 guidelines

The Osun State Government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew from 10:00pm till 5:00am as part of measures to mitigate spread of coronavirus across the state, particularly during such times the country was battling coronavirus second wave and its new variant.

The government explained that curfew, among other measures put in place, were among the Governor Gboyega Oyetola-led administration’s reintroduced emergency health response aimed at mitigating community transmission of the virus.

Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, said that the curfew, which takes immediate effect was also as a result of spike in the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Osun.

He added that the distrubing trend necessitated the reintroduced guidelines to enforce non-pharmaceutical safety protocols aimed at protecting residents against the deadly respiratory disease.

The SSG noted that part of the guidelines were outright ban social events, saying approval must be giving by government before social gatherings can hold across the state.

Others, he said, were ban on Vigils and crusades, adding that other religious gatherings must not exceed two hours per time of gathering and that eligious organisations should operate at only 30 percent capacity of their space.

On schools and other academic activities, he said “parents and guardians should continue to ensure their children and wards comply with the safety protocols against Covid-19, especially the use of nose mask/face shield and regular washing of their hands.

“Children must also be cautioned against unsafe practices such as shaking hands, hugging, sharing of materials and personal effects, visiting crowded spaces, etc. School Owners, Head Teachers and Principals will be held responsible for any infraction,” he said.

Oyebamiji said that civil servants below Level 12 are expected to work from home with effect from Monday, January 25th, till further notice and that only civil servants from Level 12 and above are expected to report physically at their offices.

“Teachers, health workers and other workers on essential services, irrespective of Grade, are exempted from item 5(a) above. No face mask, no entry” policy must be enforced in all government offices,” he added.

The SSG hinted that to ensure strict enforcement of the protocols enforcement teams have been set up in every Local Government and Area Office across the state.

“Any hotel, event centre, mall, joint or business that is found flouting the safety directives will be sealed, and will only be reopened upon the payment of a fine of N 250,000. Churches and mosques found flouting the safety directives will he sealed, and will only be reopened upon the payment of a fine of N50,000

eWith immediate effect, the State is increasing its testing capacity across all local govt areas. Citizens are enjoined not to be presumptuous in this matter, but to ascertain their status by taking a Covid-19 test. It is free! The state govt wishes to reiterate that it won’t be business as usual going forward, as mechanisms have been put in place for strict enforcement of these guidelines.

“If these guidelines are not strictly adhered to, or if the number of confirmed cases keeps climbing, the state govt will be left with no choice than to impose a lockdown. Citizens are hereby advised to cooperate with the govt by taking personal responsibility for their physical safety & by extension, economic wellbeing. This is because the longer the virus stays with us, the greater its assault on our economy,” he added.