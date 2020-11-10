Osun Govt. hands off from Pry., secondary schools uniforms’ sales

The Osun State Government has announced that it would not be rescinding its decision to revert back to uniforms formerly adopted by public primary and secondary schools across the state, saying the decision had been taken to boost commercial activities among business owners through open market purchase of the old uniforms.

This is coming as the government also reiterated that no state officials, particularly school authorities would sell or distribute uniforms to students in their domain as part of the protocols of the reversal to old uniforms with effect from 2020/2021 academic session.

The measures, the government explained, had become imperative to eliminate hoarding of school uniforms aby schools authorities, a development it claimed, would defeat what the initiative sought out to achieve across the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, said that the need to ensure all parents and guardians are duly briefed on the operational guidelines adopted for the reversal necessitated the government clarification.

Speaking after the state’s Executive Council meeting, held yesterday, Egbemode said that the reversal to old established and recognised public uniform with effect from the new academic session, as against the current obtainable single uniform regime was in line with reviewed extant education policies in the state.

According to her, the council decided that no school authority or principal is allowed to assume the duty of selling or distributing uniforms to students and it is not the monopoly or exclusive preserve of any school or individual to do so.

The commissioner added that the directive for open market purchase of uniforms was aimed at opening a floodgate of commerce-driven guideline to provide an avenue for businesses within the state to receive a boost during this period.

“The Ministry of Education had earlier done a systematic stakeholders’ engagement with Parent’s Forum, Old Students’ Association and School Authorities, and this guidelines have been properly communicated.

“The government expects schools to revert to their traditional uniforms at the resumption of the 2020/2021 academic session on Monday, November 16, 2020. To accommodate any form of logistical setbacks, the government also approved a two-week window for the full implementation of the reversal, which means that by Tuesday, December 1, 2020, the reversal should have been fully implemented.

“The government enjoined all parents to embrace the State’s commerce-driven guideline by patronising traders and businesses within the State for the educational consumables of their children and wards.

“The government also commended the gesture of Old Students’Associations that have taken it upon themselves to support their Alma Mater with uniforms, and also work with the government for the smooth return of the pride and honour of their schools”, Egbemode stated.