Osun Govt. enrolls 30,000 unemployed youths, others for Health Insurance

The Osun Government has ordered the immediate enrolment of 30,000 unemployed youths into its Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS) in order to ensure accessible and affordable health care services.

It said that the initiative was aimed at ensuring that the youths who constitute a greater proportion of the population of the state, get quality healthcare delivery accessible, affordable and beneficial.

According to the government, the beneficiaries of the health scheme would be drawn from the 30 local government areas, including Ife-East Area Office of the state in line with the state’s Youth Policy Programme and Implementation Strategies.

Speaking to newsmen on Friday, in Osogbo, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Yemi Lawal, disclosed that the initiative was to properly integrate the youths into the scheme to relieve them off health challenges as regards to payment.

He said that it is the present administration’s efforts in making sure that healthcare delivery is accessible and affordable to all citizens and residents of the state led to the establishment of the Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS).

He said: “Nevertheless, the youths, who constitute a greater proportion of the population of the state, some of whom are out of school, unemployed, physically challenged or mentally challenged, are yet to be fully integrated into the scheme.

“In order to address this, Gov. Oyetola, who is a lover of the youth, directed that 30,000 vulnerable youth drawn from all the local government areas of the State be enrolled under the Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS),”

Also, Lawal disclosed that the government had kick started a massive recruitment of youths into Osun Youth Employment Scheme, popularly called (O’YES) as part of government’s efforts to maximise the potential embedded in the youths.

The commissioner said that initiative would allow youths to contribute their quota to the growth and development of the state.

He further urged youths to take advantage of the health insurance scheme in order to enjoy the packages designed to make them access affordable health care services.

