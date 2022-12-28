Osun Govt. disbands mining taskforce over unauthorised operations

In his drive to clean up the solid mineral sector in Osun, the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has ordered the immediate disbandment of the state’s Mining Joint Taskforce (JTF).

Adeleke further directed that the leaders of the task force hand over all government vehicles and documents in their possession to the Solid Minerals Committee.

As a follow-up to the disbandment, the State Governor has ordered the reconstitution of the JTF, so as to prevent any vacuum in ensuring adequate protection for mineral resources in Osun.

Adeleke’s directives were contained in a statement released by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

According to the statement, I consequently direct the Chairman of the Solid Mineral Committee to take necessary steps to ensure a seamless transition from the old to the new JTF. The new team when constituted must operate with the utmost professionalism with zero tolerance for misconduct.

The order came barely two weeks after he announced far-reaching reform of the solid mineral sector which includes stopping unauthorised mining, addressing challenges of mining-related environmental degradation, and ensuring Osun state gets her due return from the sector.

Adeleke had also set up a Solid Mineral Committee to look into activities of stakeholders within the sector with a view to putting an end to revenue leakages, unauthorised appropriation of solid minerals, and tackling increasing criminal activities around the mining communities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

