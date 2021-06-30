Osun Govt. deploys security agencies after Muslim leader’s killers

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has deployed security agencies after the killers of Muslim leader during traditional worshippers and Muslims faithful clash during the weekend in the state, with a charge to ensure prompt arrests of the assailants.

He explained that by fishing out the perpetrators of the heinous crime and bringing them to justice, a strong message would be passed through the action that his administration would not condone any form of criminality across the state.

Aside from serving as deterrents to others, the governor maintained that prompt arrests and prosecution of the killers would calm and reassure the Muslim community, and Osun people at large that nobody is above the law and that the long hand of the law will catch up with any evil-doer in the state.

While condemning in strong terms the clash between Traditional Worshipers and a Muslim group through a statement by his spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola noted that the Osun was not known for such dastardly act and promised that his administration would do everything in ensuring justice was served.

While commiserating with the Islamic group and the family of the Islamic cleric whose life was cut short during the incident, Oyetola has ordered the police and other security agencies to get to the root of the incident with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

He noted that Osun and her people were known for peace and that the present administration had been doing all it could to sustain the enviable record of the state, adding that his government would not tolerate any act of criminality or violence in any part of the state.

“The clash and the death are condemnable to say the least and are at variance with the peaceful status of Osun. We are known for peace. We have been doing our best to preserve that enviable status and we will do everything to guard it jealousy.

“After our visit to the scene of the incident on Monday, we have directed the Police to swing into action and bring the perpetrators to book.

“Once again, we commiserate with the family of the deceased and the Qamarudeen Islamic Society over the death of their member. But we want to reiterate that government will get to the root of the matter. The perpetrators must be brought to book to prevent future occurrence and serve as deterrent to others,” Oyetola was quoted as saying.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

